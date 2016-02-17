Under - 19 World Cup 2016 News
Young Tigers under spotlight
Hosting the World Cup capitalized the dream of the young tigers to elevate their position in the highest rank possible and this time it was stuck in the semi – final; Bangladesh ha
"It was a challenging job" - Nazmul Hasan Papon
Hosting ICC Under-19 World Cup successfully has added yet another feather in the success stories of Bangladesh as a host nation. The 16-nation tournament started on 22nd of January
Marvelous Miraz led the young tigers to secure third place in ICC Under - 19 World Cup
A fabulous all round performance from skipper Mehedi Hasan Miraz guided Bangladesh under – 19 team to secure third place in the ICC Under – 19 World Cup 2016. Miraz, leading from t
Young Tigers lost the battle
A daunting innings from Shamar Springer led West Indies Under - 19 team into the final of the ICC Under – 19 World Cup at the Sher – E – Bangla National stadium in Dhaka today. In
Majestic Miraz lead the tigers to 226
A marvelous innings by the skipper Mehedi Hasan Miraz has guided the young tigers into a sumptuous total of 226 runs against West Indies in the big clash of the Semi – final of ICC
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first
The Semi – Final match of the ICC Under – 19 World Cup is on its way now in Mirpur Sher – E – Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Bangladesh Under – 19 team Captain Mehedi Hasan Mira
Bangladesh Vs West Indies Semi - final: 'We are neither relaxed nor tensed' - Shanto
Bangladesh under – 19 team members have reasons to prefer West Indies as their opponent than Pakistan in the big clash of Semi – finals of the World Cup, but that are less about st
Momentous moments next: Bangladesh Vs West Indies Semi-final
The reality met the expectation for the young tigers; Bangladesh Under-19 team wicket keeper batsman Zakir Hossain earlier remarked that they would be happy to face West Indies in
PM to honor the final of Under-19 World Cup
Bangladesh Under-19 team will face their semi – final clash of the ICC Under-19 World Cup on 11th of February, 2016 in which honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wanted to make h
Miraz enjoyed the pressure of big deal
When things seemed cluttered and chaotic, skipper held the string of the team with strong hand and at the end of a great day at office, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, the reliable captain of
The unbeaten Miraz-Zakir on the way to fulfilling the dream
Abeda AshrafIt was all about a dreamy journey for the young tigers in the youth World Cup just in their home soil; the target was set for the semifinals but the mission seemed to b
Live: Bangladesh Vs Nepal, ICC U19 World Cup
Abeda AshrafIn the quarter final match of ICC under - 19 World Cup, host Bangladesh will play against Nepal at the Mirpur Sher - E - Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka tomorrow, 5th