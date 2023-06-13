Twitter Reaction News
"Finally ICC doing something to save test cricket" - Fans react as ICC are set to take action against franchise leagues to protect Test cricket
Test cricket is considered the purest format in the sport. Despite its originality and top-quality gameplay, the viewership started declining over the years amid the increasing num
Twitter erupts as Bangladesh scripts a historic Test win against New Zealand
The Tigers stunned the Kiwis in the first Test of the two-match Test series atBay Oval, Mount Maunganui. They were so good across all aspects of the game that even the defending ch
Twitter reacts as Indian captain Virat Kohli finally wins the toss
The third Test match between England and India is taking place at Headingley in Leeds. Earlier, the first Test ended in a draw. TeamIndia made a great comeback in the second Test b
Praise for Tigers on Twitter despite defeat
Australia have been finally able to beat Bangladesh on Saturday (August 7) at their fourth attempt in an another bowler-dominated match in Mirpur. With the win, there has bee
Throwback: When a fan asked Mayanti for a romantic date; the sports journalist gave an epic reply
Mayanti Langer is widely recognised as one of the best female journalists in the sports industry. She has a wide range of knowledge when it comes to football and cricket. Mayanti w
Jaffer reacts after Babar Azam replaces Kohli as No.1 ODI batsman
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been scoring runs on a consistent basis. Without doubts, he is one of the best batsmen in the world. The fab 4 batsman has often been compared to In
England cricketers bash Taslima Nasreen for distasteful Moeen Ali tweet
Several England cricketers including Jofra Archer, Ben Duckett, Sam Billings have bashed controversial Bangladesh author Taslima Nasreen for her distasteful comment about all-round
Twitter erupts as KL Rahul smashes his 5th ODI century
Lokesh Rahul played extremely well in the second ODI against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Coming out to bat at No.4, Rahul began his innings at a
Ashwin's wife found herself in trouble with her old tweets
Indian right-arm off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithvi Ashwin is in big trouble after her old tweets going viral on social media.Indian right-arm off-spinner Ravichandran
Hales involves in a lengthy Twitter conversation, supporting mankading
England right-handed batsman Alex Hales involved in a lengthy conversation on Twitter, supporting mankading.The mankading type of dismissal in cricket came into the limelight when
Stokes reacts on baggy green cap given for ICC Test Team of the Decade
England all-rounder Ben Stokes shared his received caps after being included in the ICC Test Team of the Decade and the ICC ODI Team of the Decade.The latest trending topic around
Twitter erupts as Paine escapes a controversial run-out
Australian skipper Tim Paine survived in a controversial run-out, as the batsman was given not out by third umpire where the doubt came in the batsman's favor.The Boxing-Day Test b