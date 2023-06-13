
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Twitter Reaction
Twitter Reaction News
thumb

"Finally ICC doing something to save test cricket" - Fans react as ICC are set to take action against franchise leagues to protect Test cricket

Test cricket is considered the purest format in the sport. Despite its originality and top-quality gameplay, the viewership started declining over the years amid the increasing num

thumb

Twitter erupts as Bangladesh scripts a historic Test win against New Zealand

The Tigers stunned the Kiwis in the first Test of the two-match Test series atBay Oval, Mount Maunganui. They were so good across all aspects of the game that even the defending ch

thumb

Twitter reacts as Indian captain Virat Kohli finally wins the toss

The third Test match between England and India is taking place at Headingley in Leeds. Earlier, the first Test ended in a draw. TeamIndia made a great comeback in the second Test b

thumb

Praise for Tigers on Twitter despite defeat

Australia have been finally able to beat Bangladesh on Saturday (August 7) at their fourth attempt in an another bowler-dominated match in Mirpur. With the win, there has bee

thumb

Throwback: When a fan asked Mayanti for a romantic date; the sports journalist gave an epic reply

Mayanti Langer is widely recognised as one of the best female journalists in the sports industry. She has a wide range of knowledge when it comes to football and cricket. Mayanti w

thumb

Jaffer reacts after Babar Azam replaces Kohli as No.1 ODI batsman

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been scoring runs on a consistent basis. Without doubts, he is one of the best batsmen in the world. The fab 4 batsman has often been compared to In

thumb

England cricketers bash Taslima Nasreen for distasteful Moeen Ali tweet

Several England cricketers including Jofra Archer, Ben Duckett, Sam Billings have bashed controversial Bangladesh author Taslima Nasreen for her distasteful comment about all-round

thumb

Twitter erupts as KL Rahul smashes his 5th ODI century

Lokesh Rahul played extremely well in the second ODI against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Coming out to bat at No.4, Rahul began his innings at a

thumb

Ashwin's wife found herself in trouble with her old tweets

Indian right-arm off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithvi Ashwin is in big trouble after her old tweets going viral on social media.Indian right-arm off-spinner Ravichandran

thumb

Hales involves in a lengthy Twitter conversation, supporting mankading

England right-handed batsman Alex Hales involved in a lengthy conversation on Twitter, supporting mankading.The mankading type of dismissal in cricket came into the limelight when

thumb

Stokes reacts on baggy green cap given for ICC Test Team of the Decade

England all-rounder Ben Stokes shared his received caps after being included in the ICC Test Team of the Decade and the ICC ODI Team of the Decade.The latest trending topic around

thumb

Twitter erupts as Paine escapes a controversial run-out

Australian skipper Tim Paine survived in a controversial run-out, as the batsman was given not out by third umpire where the doubt came in the batsman's favor.The Boxing-Day Test b

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.