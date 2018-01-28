Tri-nation series 2018 News
'If we can go to South Africa's level, then we can say we are chokers'
With the defeat against Sri Lanka in the tri-nation series final, Bangladesh have now lost 4 finals and still haven't won none. This scenario is something similar with the South Af
We expected to win having come this far: Mashrafe
After winning the first three matches in a row comfortably in the tri-nation series, Bangladesh lost their fourth match and were all-out for just 82 runs against Sri Lanka before t
I will play in Test if team needs me: Mashrafe
Today has been a day to forget for the Bangaldesh team. They have lost the final match of the tri-nation series by 79 runs against Sri Lanka and adding some pain to that Shakib Al
Thisara Man of the Series ahead of Shakib-Tamim
Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera has been named Man of the Series in the Rocket tri-nation ODI series. The all-rounder has played a major role in taking the Lankans to the Final.Perera h
Fizz fastest Bangladeshi to 50 ODI wickets
Left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has become the fastest Bangladeshi bowler to take 50 wickets in ODI cricket during the Final of the tri-series against Sri Lanka in Mirpur.Mu
We should think positive: Mashrafe
After winning three matches in a row comfortably, Bangladesh got a setback in their fourth match against Sri Lanka where they were bundled out for only 82 runs.This must have gave
Kayes' place in the final is still uncertain
Left hand opener Imrul Kayes has been experiencing a lot of things in the ongoing tri-nation series. Because of his injury, he was in doubt for the first and the second match and a
You guys exposed Anamul: Mashrafe
After winning three matches in a row comfortably, Bangaldesh failed to win the fourth. Not only they lost, they lost in a pretty bad fashion. Though Bangladesh were in top form exc
Sri Lanka stuns Bangladesh with 10-wicket win
Sri Lanka needed to win to qualify in the final or they had to avoid defeat by a big margin to quality. But Sri Lanka didn't chose any of those as they have defeated Bangladesh com
Toss: Bangladesh opt to bat first
As like Bangladesh is winning matches after matches in the tri-nation series, they are winning the tosses too. Bangladesh again have won the toss and elected to bat first in their
We want to perform better: Sujon
Bangladesh have won their first three matches of the tri-nation series and all with bonus point. They have already qualified for the final and they will play their fourth match of
This record fits better with Mashrafe's name: Bashar
After winning the last match against Zimbabwe on Tuesday, skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza became the most successful ODI captain with 30 wins as captain and he surpassed former captai