Reports: Moeen Ali is likely to make comeback in Test cricket under Ben Stokes' leadership
According to the reports from the source named Daily Mail, Moeen Ali, the English all-rounder who announced his retirement from the longest format of the game is now willing to mak
The fortress of Centurion is breached as India go 1-0 up
India won the Centurion Test by 113 runs as the fast bowlers helped the side to run through the Proteas batting line up. Virat Kohli's side took a 1-0 lead over hosts South Africa
Australia go 2-0 up in the Ashes as England face another massive defeat
England suffers a huge defeat for the second time in a row, as the visitors got brushed aside by Australia in the day-night Test in Adelaide. Australia go 2-0 up in the Ashes after
England stare into another defeat heading into the final day
England lost 4 wickets at the end of the fourth day after chasing a huge target of 468 runs in the day and night test in Adelaide. England are now on the verge of losing the match,
India on top after NZ collapse for 62
India were bowled out for 325 in the first innings by Ajaz Patel's 10 wicket haul. However, New Zealand surrendered helplessly in front of Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammad Siraj, w
Sri Lanka take the series by 2-0 against West Indies
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 164 runs in the second and final match of the two-match Test series at Galle. The home team inflicted a series defeat to the Caribbean 2-0 with this v
English openers steady in pursuit of 368
Englishopeners Rory Burns, and Hameed Haseeb remains unbeaten at the end of Day 4,while chasing 368 in the fourth test of the five-match test series againstIndia. Their resistance
England lose 3 wickets after restricting India to 191
A fine dayof cricket ended today at The Oval where the fourth test match between Englandand India hang in the balance after the first day. After losingthe toss and being put to bat
Watch England bundled out for a paltry 77 against Windies
The opening Test match between Windies and England turned out to be one heck of a match with the hosts well and truly on the driver's seat against the visitors England at Kensingto
Watch Sri Lanka's Dickwella plays the shot of the match, takes everyone by surprise
Cricket, the beautiful sport has seen quite an array of trademark shots over the years and thanks to the talented cricketers for the way they play it deftly with utmost perfection.
Watch: Ravindra Jadeja Dusts Off Bat Celebration
If you are a real cricket fan who loves absorbing test match cricket over modern T20 extravaganza and if you are following the ongoing 5th and last test match of England versus Ind
Renshaw keen to level the series
Australian opener Matt Renshaw is feeling gutted after losing the 1st Test against Bangladesh. Renshaw wants to rectify the mistakes from the Dhaka Test and level the series 1-1 wi