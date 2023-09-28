Stats News
Rohit Sharma breaks Rahul Dravid's record after his 81 against Australia in Rajkot ODI
Indian captain Rohit Sharma brought the best out of himself during the third and final ODI against Australia in Rajkot. The flamboyant batter played the game with a lot of intent d
5 batsmen with the most sixes in the first 50 T20I innings
T20I format is the most entertaining format in the world because of the drama that transpires in the passage of the play. It is the only format that keeps the fans on the edge of t
Bangladesh set unique record with Australia, Pakistan
Bangladesh's eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the first T20I has taken them to a rare feat that had been achieved by only two teams before.It was Bangladesh's 100th T20I on Thursd
Shakib now Bangladesh’s top ODI wicket-taker, overtaking Mashrafe
World No.1 ODI all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has become Bangladesh's most prolific wicket-taker in ODIs. Shakib surpassed ex-captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's tally of 269 wickets with
Miraz equals Taijul with 8 Test five-wicket hauls
Mehidy Hasan Miraz has become the third Bangladeshi bowler to take a five-for in Test matches in Zimbabwe.Miraz shone with the ball in hand on day three of the ongoing Harare Test.
Resistant Amla wins a remarkable draw for Surrey
South African great Hashim Amla's resistance has pulled off a sensational draw for Surrey against Hampshire in a County Championship match at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.Surrey w
James Anderson completes 1000 first-class wickets
England legend James Anderson has reached his much-anticipated milestone - 1000 wickets in first-class cricket.Playing for Lancashire against Kent on his home ground Old Trafford,
Pakistan's Babar Azam creates unique record in ODIs
Babar Azam is turning out to be an established batsman in Pakistan cricket history. Time and again, he has been the man for the team in crunch situations of the game. He is one of
Akmal has more first-class centuries than Dhoni and Sangakkara
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal scripted history as he scored his 31st first-class century in the Quad e Azam Trophy – Pakistan’s domestic league and became the first As
MSK Prasad's complete statistics in cricket
As far as the gentleman's game is concerned, one doesn't usually get too much attention unless he is a cricket player or a coach of a particular team. But in MSK Prasad's case, it
Virat Kohli achieved an unexampled world record
By being the fastest to score 18,000 runs, Kohli has surpassed all other batsmen in the history.Indian skipper Virat Kohli was also the fastest batsman to score 15000, 16000 and 17
Highest individual ODI scores by batting position
Since the invention of Twenty20 format, the world of cricket has witnessed numerous boundaries and sixes. Undoubtedly, T20 games have been a batsman's game. Test cricket has lost m