Sabbir Rahman News
Fans don't bother now a days: Sabbir

Cricketers are well aware of what it means to be a public hero. Wherever you go anywhere in the country, fans gather around you. However, Sabbir Rahman no longer has to face such

Bangladesh need Imrul & Sabbir back: Misbah

The batting display of Bangladesh batters has been very disgraceful throughout the ICC Twenty/20 World Cup. None are not getting runs and they are getting out in miserable ways. Mi

Injured Sabbir out for 15 days

Sabbir Rumman s out from ongoingNational Cricket League (NCL) due to aninjury. He has been advised 15 days rest before he returns toground again.Injured Sabbir out for 15 daysThe 2

Sabbir banned from international cricket

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has finally made a decision about the country's star batsman Sabbir Rahman as the player has been handed a six-month ban from international crick

Sabbir grabs 3 on PSL debut

In the 10th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL), it has been all too easy for Peshawar Zalmi to secure a comfortable victory against Quetta Gladiators. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ তামিমদের অবিশ

Live: Peshawar opted to bowl, Sabbir to play first PSL match

In the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi are taking each other at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium in Sharjah. Peshawar Zal

I am not concerned about demerit points: Sabbir

Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman has got himself added three demerit points during Afghanistan and England series in 2016. After involving in an incident in domestic cricket, it ea

Sabbir in search of a hundred

Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman has played 89 international matches so far in his career and he still couldn't reach the three figures mark in any match. He is yet to score a hund

Sabbir's punishment could be increased

In the 19th edition of NCL, during Rajshahi-Dhaka Metro's match in the last round of tier 2, Sabbir assaulted a fan inside the stadium after the fan teased Sabbir with some words.

Sabbir's punishment to be revealed on Monday

Bangladesh hard hitter batsman Sabbir Rahman, after being allegedly reported for assaulting a fan during the last round National Cricket League match between Rajshahi Division and

Sabbir threatens match referee

It looks like the Bangladesh middle order batsman Sabbir Rahman is loving to get involved into controversies. After hitting a fan inside the stadium on Thursday during NCL's last r

Sabbir denies to say anything

For the upcoming Sri Lanka series and tri-series, practice sessions are going on at the home of cricket Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Sabbir Rahman, who is also a part o

