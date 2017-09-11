
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Mosaddek Hossain Saikat
Mosaddek Hossain Saikat News
thumb

Mosaddek to be sent to Thailand soon

The inexorable eye infection of young all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain Saikat flipped him out of the squad after being selected for the two match Test series against Australia earlier

thumb

Mosaddek to also miss the 2nd Test

Bangladesh's young batting star, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, was dropped from the 14 man squad for the 1st Test against Australia, after initially being picked. Selectors said his omi

thumb

Mosaddek to be taken to Thailand for better eye treatment

[caption id="attachment_66580" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Mosaddek Hossain Saikat during practice[/caption]Young all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain Saikat could be sent to Thailand

thumb

Mosaddek aims 10 thousand international runs

Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, in his several months of international career, has proved himself as one of the most promising stars of Bangladesh cricket. The all-rounder made his contri

thumb

Mosaddek hails his senior mates

Bangladesh thrashed New Zealand by five wickets in a must win game on Friday, to keep their semi-finals hope alive in the tournament which later confirmed their place in the semi-f

thumb

Taskin, Mosaddek likely against New Zealand

Bangladesh are considering playing four pacers in their third and last group game of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2017 against New Zealand on Friday, revealed captain Mashrafe

thumb

Saikat hopes to make his first-ever CT special

Bangladesh's young promising all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain Saikat said he is looking to make the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2017, his first ever major 50-over ICC event, a memora

thumb

Tigers on hunt

Team tigers, after couple of weeks of acclimatization of English condition at Sussex County are set to leave for Ireland for participating in the tri nation ODI series.Two leading

thumb

Tigers will play for Mashrafe tomorrow

Bangladesh Cricket Team all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain has promised that the team will give their best tomorrow to provide a winning farewell to Mashrafe Bin Mortaza. [নিউজটি বাংলায়

thumb

Work so hard that you become captain- Mashrafe

Tiger captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has talked his team mates about his decision regarding Twenty/20 retirement. He also advised young cricketers to get bigger success in future. [ন

thumb

It won't be very difficult to record historic victory: Mosaddek

All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, who has made his debut in the ongoing Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Colombo, is confident that the Tigers will be able to make the o

thumb

Mosaddek surpasses late Manjarul's record

Manjarul Islam Rana – the name of a termless grief in Bangladesh cricket; the young talent who lost his life in a very early age of 23 was a potential star all-rounder, death separ

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.