Mosaddek to be sent to Thailand soon
The inexorable eye infection of young all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain Saikat flipped him out of the squad after being selected for the two match Test series against Australia earlier
Mosaddek to also miss the 2nd Test
Bangladesh's young batting star, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, was dropped from the 14 man squad for the 1st Test against Australia, after initially being picked. Selectors said his omi
Mosaddek to be taken to Thailand for better eye treatment
[caption id="attachment_66580" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Mosaddek Hossain Saikat during practice[/caption]Young all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain Saikat could be sent to Thailand
Mosaddek aims 10 thousand international runs
Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, in his several months of international career, has proved himself as one of the most promising stars of Bangladesh cricket. The all-rounder made his contri
Mosaddek hails his senior mates
Bangladesh thrashed New Zealand by five wickets in a must win game on Friday, to keep their semi-finals hope alive in the tournament which later confirmed their place in the semi-f
Taskin, Mosaddek likely against New Zealand
Bangladesh are considering playing four pacers in their third and last group game of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2017 against New Zealand on Friday, revealed captain Mashrafe
Saikat hopes to make his first-ever CT special
Bangladesh's young promising all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain Saikat said he is looking to make the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2017, his first ever major 50-over ICC event, a memora
Tigers on hunt
Team tigers, after couple of weeks of acclimatization of English condition at Sussex County are set to leave for Ireland for participating in the tri nation ODI series.Two leading
Tigers will play for Mashrafe tomorrow
Bangladesh Cricket Team all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain has promised that the team will give their best tomorrow to provide a winning farewell to Mashrafe Bin Mortaza.
Work so hard that you become captain- Mashrafe
Tiger captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has talked his team mates about his decision regarding Twenty/20 retirement. He also advised young cricketers to get bigger success in future.
It won't be very difficult to record historic victory: Mosaddek
All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, who has made his debut in the ongoing Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Colombo, is confident that the Tigers will be able to make the o
Mosaddek surpasses late Manjarul's record
Manjarul Islam Rana – the name of a termless grief in Bangladesh cricket; the young talent who lost his life in a very early age of 23 was a potential star all-rounder, death separ