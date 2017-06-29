Mohammad Shahid News
Shahid claims he's innocent
Recently, Bangladesh Test bowler Mohammad Shahid's wife has claimed that she has been tortured by his husband and she also threatened that she would go to the police and file a cas
Shahid not fit enough to play in Australia series
Bangladesh pacer Mohammad Shahid, after a long lay-off due to injury, has finally started bowling. On Wednesday (June 21), he bowled 3-4 overs with short run-ups in the Mirpur Acad
Shahid to remain out of field for another five months
Fast bowler Mohammad Shahid, who has recently had his injured knee operated by Dr. David Young in Australia, will need at least five months to make return to competitive cricket. [
Mohammad Shahid to undergo surgery in Australia
Former Bangladesh national team pacer Mohammad Shahid is going to be undergone a knee surgery in Australia this month. He will leave Dhaka on Sunday night by Singapore Airlines. [R
Shahid to fly for Australia next week
Bangladesh pace bowler Mohammad Shahid, who is now sidelined with a knee injury, is all set to fly to Australia next week to consult surgeons whether he requires any surgery or not
Shahid to undergo knee surgery
Right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Shahid will undergo surgery on his right knee as per suggested by physio Debashish Chowdhury. He had injured his knee during the AKS Bangladesh Premi
Pacers continue to reign in BPL
Second phase of fourth edition of Bangladesh Premier League is being over. Pace Bowlers of Bangladesh are shining with the bowl in this ongoing BPL besides the local batsmen, local
Pacers make triumph in first phase of BPL
In the fourth editions of Bangladesh Premier League local cricketers are shining with the bat and bowl. Although there are lots of foreign star cricketers are participating in the