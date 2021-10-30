Liton Das News
Liton's family upset with way of bantering
Bangladesh have been struggling in the ICC men’s Twenty/20 World Cup 2021. Senior cricketers are highly criticized for their poor performance in the event so far. Specially In soci
Team management stands beside Liton
Liton Das would like to forget the game against Sri Lanka. In which his two drop catches has made him villain and trolled in Social Media by his fans. But he has the got the suppor
Riyad still backing Liton
Bangladesh were uncertain with their opening combination in ICC World Twenty/20 due to the absence of Tamim Iqbal. But his replacements are yet to prove their worth at top order in
Bangladesh name unchanged squad for Australia series
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced 17-member squad for the five-match T20I series 2021 against Australia.All those who returned to the country after the T20I series again
Liton Das out of Australia T20Is
After Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das will also be missing the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia at home.As informed by the Bangladesh selection panel, L
Liton hundred leads Bangladesh fightback
Bangladesh have recovered from early blows to set Zimbabwe 277 to win the first of three ODIs at Harare.Liton Das scored his fourth ODI hundred, third against Zimbabwe, on his retu
Shakib follows up Liton ton with fifer to take 1-0 lead
Bangladesh have taken the lead in the three-match series with a dominating 155-run win over Zimbabwe in the first ODI at Harare Sports Club.Zimbabwe never looked comfortable in rep
Liton-Riyad partnership headlines first day after early collapse
Bangladesh have finished thefirst day of the only Test against Zimbabwe at 294/8 in 83 overs on Wednesday,with Mahmudullah Riyad staying unbeaten on 54 runs. Opting to bat, Banglad
Papon questions Liton-Soumya's role in the team
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan Papon has brought up questions regarding Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar's role in the recently concluded three-match T20I series
Watch: Liton's 70 runs against Rangpur Riders
After a disastrous performance on Tuesday on their first game at home, Sylhet Sixers have turned the table to stun Rangpur Riders on match number 18 of the Bangladesh Premier Leagu
Liton speaks up on stumping controversy
Maybe it's almost three weeks since the final match of the Asia Cup 2018 between Bangladesh and India in Dubai, Liton Das's controversial stumping is still a fresh memory for the B
Yet to become a big player: Liton
Liton Das didn't get the best of starts when he had started his international career with Bangladesh national cricket team. There never was any question regarding his talent, but t