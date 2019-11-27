India vs Bangladesh 2019 News
Saif stranded in Kolkata
Yet to debut Bangladesh batsman Saif Hassan's return to home has been delayed with visa issues. Currently, he is staying back in Kolkata with six other cricketers.This is not the f
Bangladesh seek historic series win in Nagpur
After a series of off-field events before the start of the tour, the T20I series between India and Bangladesh is looming for a thriller as both sides look to seal the series, which
Bumrah doubtful for Bangladesh series
Indian fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's participation in home series against Bangladesh is under clouds as he is suffering a minor stress fracture in his lower back.[caption
Bangladesh's second away series with India confirmed
Bangladesh are set to play their second ever bilateral series against India in India this year. For the first time, India will host Bangladesh for a limited-overs series as well.BC