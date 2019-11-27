
India vs Bangladesh 2019 News
thumb

Saif stranded in Kolkata

Yet to debut Bangladesh batsman Saif Hassan's return to home has been delayed with visa issues. Currently, he is staying back in Kolkata with six other cricketers.This is not the f

thumb

Bangladesh seek historic series win in Nagpur

After a series of off-field events before the start of the tour, the T20I series between India and Bangladesh is looming for a thriller as both sides look to seal the series, which

thumb

Bumrah doubtful for Bangladesh series

Indian fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's participation in home series against Bangladesh is under clouds as he is suffering a minor stress fracture in his lower back.[caption

thumb

Bangladesh's second away series with India confirmed

Bangladesh are set to play their second ever bilateral series against India in India this year. For the first time, India will host Bangladesh for a limited-overs series as well.BC

