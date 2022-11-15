ICC T20 World Cup 2022 News
Miandad makes a shocking remarks after Pakistan's defeat in the World Cup final
Javed Miandad has made a brave remark about Pakistan's infamous spot-fixing scandal that took place during their 2010 test against England at Lord's. Miandad said that Pakistani pl
Darren Sammy reveals the real reason behind India's failure in the T20 World Cup
Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has stated that one of the main reasons for India's failure in the T20 mega events is that its players do not compete in T20 leagues other t
Shaheen's injury can take upto 6 months to recover
Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sohail Salim, has stated that it will take three to four months for Shaheen Shah's injury to recover if it doesn't lea
Pakistan didn't deserve to play in the T20 World Cup final: Mohammad Amir
Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir made a brave remark about the Pakistan cricket team when he hinted that Babar Azam &amp; Co. didn't deserve to play in the 2022 T20 World Cu
Kohli, Suryakumar named in "Most Valued Team" of 2022 T20 World Cup
Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav will represent India in Jos Buttler-led England Most Valuable Team for the 2022 T20 World Cup. Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan have
ICC announces team of the tournament after England victory
The month-long eighth edition of the 2022 T20 World Cup ended with England defeating Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday 13 November at Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground.England
Shaheen Afridi's injury has changed the scenario for Pakistan: Imran Khan
Imran Khan praised Pakistan's fast bowling attack but regretted Shaheen Shah Afridi's injury during the T20 World Cup final between Pakistan and England. England led by Jos Buttler
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Full list of award winners
Finally, the all-exciting ICC T20World Cup has finished. England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in the final at theMelbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. With that, England became t
We are reaping the rewards of how we have played in the last few years: Buttler
England’s T20 World Cup journeystarted by defeating Afghanistan. They lost their next match against Ireland.England's semi-final was in jeopardy when the match against Australia wa
List of T20 World Cup winners from 2007 to 2022
The ICC T20 Cricket World Cup is an international tournament organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The first edition was held in South Africa in 2007. England won a
Unfortunately Shaheen's injury put us off: Babar after defeat in T20 WC final
England won the ICC T20 World Cupfinal against Pakistan by 5 wickets and with one over in hand. The match wasn'treally that much easy though. The match would have been more difficu
Hales, Moeen, Woakes, Brook share emotions after winning T20 WC trophy
England have become the firstteam to simultaneously hold both ODI and T20 World Cups after winning the ICCT20 World Cup final against Pakistan by 5 wickets on Sunday (November 13)