ICC Champions Trophy 2017 News
Virat and Bumrah sledged Fakhar Zaman in the CT17 Final
Pakistani opening batsman Fakhar Zaman, who scored a match winning hundred in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final against India has revealed that he was sledged by India captain Vi
Younis Khan donates PM prize money to charity
Recently retired Pakistani batsman Younis Khan showed a great gesture of kindness, by donating the 10 million rupees prize money he received from Pakistan's Prime Minister to chari
India is afraid of playing against Pakistan, says the PCB Chairman
Chairman of The Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB), Shahryar Khan has criticized India for not honoring the bilateral series agreement signed by the two cricketing boards in 2014. He furt
Akram not happy with Bangladesh's CT17 performances
Bangladesh may have qualified to the semifinals of the Champions Trophy 2017, a feat that they achieved for the first time in their history, but BCB's Cricket Operations Committee
Sarfraz named Pakistan's new Test captain
Pakistan's limited overs captain, Sarfraz Ahmed has been officially named as Pakistan's new test captain. Sarfraz now will lead the Pakistan side in all three formats. He takes ove
Fakhar Zaman reveals his feelings after the Bumrah no-ball
Pakistani opener Fakhar Zaman revealed his instant thoughts after the much talked about no-ball bowled by Jasprit Bumrah on the ICC Champions Trophy final. He got a 2nd life becaus
Bumrah fires back after getting trolled by the Police
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was trolled by his own country's police for the no-ball he bowled against arch rival Pakistan in the final of the recently concluded ICC Champions Troph
'A navy sailor who sails the cricket dream of Pakistan'
It seems like stepping to and fro in his dream, young Fakhar Zaman ran along the pitch at the Oval, against mighty India, achieving a feat against whom, a Pakistani performer do ch
'Playing cricket is like worship for me', says Hasan Ali
Being conducive in the Champions Trophy success of Pakistan, right handed pacer Hasan Ali bagged 13 wickets in the prestigious ICC tournament to win the ‘Golden Ball’ award.The 23-
Sohan gained key suggestions from Dhoni
Nurul Hasan Sohan hadn't played for Bangladesh in the 2017 Champions Trophy. But he has learnt a lot from his 'study tour' in England and Wales. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ধোনির কাছ থেকে সোহানে
Amnesty International asks to release 19 men arrested for supporting Pakistan
According to Amnesty International, nineteen cricket fans who were arrested in India for celebrating Pakistan win’s against India, ‘should be released immediately.’“These arrests a
Vaughan includes Shakib in his CT17 XI
Former England captain Michael Vaughan picked his team of the tournament from the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Shakib Al Hasan was the only Bangladeshi player in h