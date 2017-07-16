Ex Players News
Involving Sanga, Mahela or me won't help Sri Lanka, says Murali
Living legend of Sri Lankan cricket, Muttiah Muralitharan has said that even he, alongside other Sri Lankan greats like Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara can't turn around Sr
Former cricketers support Rabada against the ban
South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was suspended for a Test match for swearing at Ben Stokes after getting him out in day one of the 1st Test match in Lords. However, Rabada f
Sachin did ball tampering, says Younis
Former Pakistani batsman Younis khan has accused cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar of ball tampering during a recent interview to a Pakistani news channel. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বল টেম্পা
Vaughan includes Shakib in his CT17 XI
Former England captain Michael Vaughan picked his team of the tournament from the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Shakib Al Hasan was the only Bangladeshi player in h
Bashar hopeful for a good show against India
[caption id="attachment_78497" align="alignnone" width="750"] Habibul Bashar hails Bangladesh for making it to the semifinal of the Champions Trophy for the 1st time.[/caption]Form
Warne to wear England's jersey
[caption id="attachment_78345" align="aligncenter" width="618"] Shane Warne lost a bet with Sourav Ganguly, and now has to wear the England jersey the entire day.[/caption]The lege
That was out, say Tait and Vaughan
Yesterday Bangladesh took on the hosts England in the their first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Bangladesh batted first and out up a fighting score of 305, with Tamim Iqb
Shahriar Nafees- Unlucky or Unpredictable ?
Mizan RahmanHe is a vintage star of Bangladesh cricket. He was anticipated to be the ‘stand out’ player of Bangladesh before the era of Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal. He used to