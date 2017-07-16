
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Ex Players News
thumb

Involving Sanga, Mahela or me won't help Sri Lanka, says Murali

Living legend of Sri Lankan cricket, Muttiah Muralitharan has said that even he, alongside other Sri Lankan greats like Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara can't turn around Sr

thumb

Former cricketers support Rabada against the ban

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was suspended for a Test match for swearing at Ben Stokes after getting him out in day one of the 1st Test match in Lords. However, Rabada f

thumb

Sachin did ball tampering, says Younis

Former Pakistani batsman Younis khan has accused cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar of ball tampering during a recent interview to a Pakistani news channel. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বল টেম্পা

thumb

Vaughan includes Shakib in his CT17 XI

Former England captain Michael Vaughan picked his team of the tournament from the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Shakib Al Hasan was the only Bangladeshi player in h

thumb

Bashar hopeful for a good show against India

[caption id="attachment_78497" align="alignnone" width="750"] Habibul Bashar hails Bangladesh for making it to the semifinal of the Champions Trophy for the 1st time.[/caption]Form

thumb

Warne to wear England's jersey

[caption id="attachment_78345" align="aligncenter" width="618"] Shane Warne lost a bet with Sourav Ganguly, and now has to wear the England jersey the entire day.[/caption]The lege

thumb

That was out, say Tait and Vaughan

Yesterday Bangladesh took on the hosts England in the their first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Bangladesh batted first and out up a fighting score of 305, with Tamim Iqb

thumb

Shahriar Nafees- Unlucky or Unpredictable ?

Mizan RahmanHe is a vintage star of Bangladesh cricket. He was anticipated to be the ‘stand out’ player of Bangladesh before the era of Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal. He used to

    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.