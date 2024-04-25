Dhaka Premier League News
A swashbuckling 141 from Rony Talukder beats Prime Bank Cricket Club
Mohammedan Sporting Club beat Prime Bank Cricket Club by 33 runs on Thursday (25th April). Rony Talukder's exceptional 141 run knock helped Mohammedan win the game over the star st
Fazle Rabbi ton powers Sheikh Jamal to a thumping win over Shinepukur
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club beat Shinepukur Cricket Club by 7 wickets on Thursday (25th April). Fazle Rabbi's swashbuckling hundred eclipsed Jishan Alam's onslaught of 98 off 61 ba
Shanto, Towhid heroics hand Abahani another DPL title
Abahani have won the Dhaka Premier League (DP) 2023-2024 after beating Gazi Group cricketers by a huge margin of 171 runs. Given this victory they've won 13 matches on the trot to
Rishad's all round brilliance hands Shinepukur a convincing victory
Shinepukur Cricket Club beat Gazi Group cricketers by 13 runs in the Super League match of DPL. Rishad Hossain contributed notably in this convincing victory. He shone both with ba
Shoriful, Towhid shine in Abahani's thumping win over Prime Bank
Abahani Limited beat Prime Bank Cricket Club by 5 wickets in the Super League of DPL 2024. After the fiery bowling from the pacemen duo of Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed, Litton D
Who makes it to the Super League of DPL 2024
The round robin League of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) has curtained down. The teams who will play the prestigious super league has been finalised. Giant teams have been dominating t
Imrul - Nasum shine in Mohammedan's crashing victory
Mohammedan Sporting Club beat Brothers Union by 5 wickets on Friday (19th April). For Mohammedan, Nasum Ahmed and skipper Imrul Kayes were the stars behind this dominating win. Nas
Mushfiqur's fifty drives Prime Bank to a massive win over Gazi Tyres
Prime Bank Cricket Club beat Gazi Tyres Cricket Academy by a massive margin of 141 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim brought up a brilliant fifty with the bat. Sheikh Mahadi Hasan had a fantas
Abahani beat Sheikh Jamal by 10 wickets to have 11th win on the trot
Abahani Limited thumped Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 10 wickets on Thursday (18th April). Batting first, Nurul Hasan Sohan's side couldn't even stand tall infront of Taskin-Shori
Abdullah Al Mamun's all round brilliance hands Rupganj Tigers a thrilling victory
Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club beat City Club by 5 runs in DLS method on Tuesday (16th April). The match went down to the wires. But at the backend of the innings, Rupganj Tigers Cric
Nahid Rana's fiery fifer hands Shinepukur a convincing victory over Mohammedan
Shinepukur Cricket Club beat Mohammedan Sporting Club by 6 wickets in DLS method on Tuesday (16th April). Shinepukur's Nahid Rana picked up fifer reduced Mohammedan for a paltry to
Habibur Rahman Sohan's tornado like innings thrashes Brothers Union
Gazi Group cricketers beat Brothers Union by a huge margin of 166 runs on Tuesday (16th April). Gazi Group posted a gigantic 344 runs on the board. Four batters from Gazi Group sco