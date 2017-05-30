Dhaka League News
Khelaghar ensure safety in DPL
Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Samiti thrashed Partex Sporting Club by 8 wickets in the Relegation league of Walton Dhaka Premier Division Cricket league 2016-17 to retain a spot for th
Nasir smashes century in DPL comeback match
Nasir Hossain who came back to Bangladesh after playing the tri-nation series in Ireland, has joined his DPL team Gazi Group Cricketers to play the Super League round of the ongoin
Shamsur and Rony show consistency in the DPL Super League
Mohammedan Sporting Club, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club and Abahani Limited registered victory in the 1st round of Super League in Walton Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2016
Prime Bank and Kalabagan clinch victory
Prime Bank Cricket Club and Kalabagan Krira Chakra registered victory in the 11th round of Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match.Kalabagan Krira Chakra vs Khelaghar Samaj Kal
Shamsur Rahman smashes century in the 11th round of DPL
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club snatched a dramatic one wicket victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club in the 2nd day of 11th round in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) and confirme
Rupganj, Brothers and Doleshwar earn victory
Legends of Rupganj, Brothers Union and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club clinched victory in the first day of 11th round of Walton Dhaka Premier Division Cricket league 2016-17.Abahani
Kalabagan, Sheikh and Brothers shine in 10th round of DPL
Kalabagan Krira Chakra, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Brothers Union came victorious in the second day of 10th round in the ongoing season of Dhaka Premier League (DPL).Mohammeda
Prime Bank thrash Khelaghar by 10 wickets
Prime Bank Cricket Club clinched a comfortable 10-wicket victory over Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity in the 10th round of Walton Dhaka Premier Division Cricket league 2016-17.Havin
Litton and Naeem smash century in the 10th round of DPL
Litton Kumer Das played a match winning 135 runs innings as Abahani Limited came victorious against Legends of Rupganj in the first day of the tenth round of Walton Dhaka Premier L
Prime Bank beat Brothers Union by 1 run in a nail biting finish
Half centuries from Abhimanyu, Mehedi Maruf and Zakir Hasan helped Prime Bank Cricket Club to beat Brothers Union by one run in a nail biting finish in the ninth round of the Dhaka
Abu Hider sets easy win for Gazi Group Cricketers
Young fast bowler Abu HiderRony's 4-wicket haul guided Gazi Group Cricketers to an easy 7-wicket victory over Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity in the first day of ninth round of the
Mohammad Ashraful stars in Kalabagan's win
Mohammad Ashraful's unbeaten 81-run knock guided Kalabagan Krira Chakra to a 7-wicket victory over Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the rain interrupted first day of 9th round in Wal