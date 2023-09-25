CPLT20 News
Dwaine Pretorius' four fer dismantles Trinbago as Guyana Amazon Warriors win the CPL 2023
Guyana Amazon Warriors crushed Trinbago Knight Riders by 9 wickets on Monday (25th September) to clinch the CPL 2023 for the very first time in the history at Providence Stadium, G
Azam Khan's blitzkrieg 54 crushes Jamaica Tallawahs by 81 runs to reach the final
Guyana Amazon Warriors crushed Jamaica Tallawahs by a thumping 81 runs infront of their home crowd and reached the final of CPL 2023. Thanks largely to Azam Khan's outstanding 27-
Fabian Allen's career best T20 spell takes Jamaica Tallawahs to qualifier 2
Jamaica Tallawahs thumped Saint Lucia Kings by 5 wickets and 16 balls to spare in the eliminator of CPL T20 2023 on Wednesday (20th September) at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Fabian
'Red card' to be used in CPL to minimize slow over-rate problems
The Caribbean Premier League(CPL) is starting on August 17. At the same time, there will be women's CPL (WCPL)too. In this season, there will be a strict over-rate policy to finish
Azam Khan Signs for Guyana Amazon Warriors in $120,000 Deal in CPL 2023
Azam Khan is the highest-paid Pakistani cricketer in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), having been signed by the Guyana Amazon Warriors on an attractive $120,000 contract.Azam Kh
Odean Smith Smashes 5 Sixes In A Single Over in CPL
West Indian cricketers continue to master the shortest format of the game. Time and time again, the Windies players have dominated the T20 format and shown how successful they can
CPL 2022: Barbados Royals appoints David Miller as captain
The Barbados Royals on Wednesday announced the appointment of veteran South African batsman David Miller as their captain for the 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season.The 32-
CPL: Shivnarine Chanderpaul named Jamaica Tallawahs head coach
The Jamaica Tallawahs have named former West India batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul as their new head coach for the 2022 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).Former West Ind
CPL 2021: Odean Smith dismisses DJ Bravo with a peach of a delivery
The 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League came across so many intriguing incidents during the passage of play. Players gave absolutely everything across batting, bowling and
Drakes’ blitzkrieg hands St Kitts and Nevis Patriots first CPL title
Young all-rounder Dominic Drakes scored a heroic knock of 48 runs in 24 deliveries to handSt Kitts and Nevis Patriots their maiden CPL title. Patriots went on to win thefinals in t
Watch: Pollard walks away from the on-field umpire after bizarre decision
Kieron Pollard's presence on the field means that the entertainment quotient is doubled. There is no better feeling than seeing the cricketers come up with new antics to entertain
Shakib to miss CPL 2021
Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan won’t participate in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021.He has not got no-objection certificate or NOC for CPL because of the nation