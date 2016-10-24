Bangladesh - Zimbabwe 2015 News
Two uncapped cricketers called up for Dhaka Test
After the thrilling defeat of 22 runs in the first Test of two match series ‘Rocket Bangladesh vs England Test Series 2016’, Bangladesh Cricket Board has made two changes in the s
Gayle goes to Chittagong, Afridi to play for Rangpur in BPL 4
Fourth edition of Bangladesh Premier League will kick off from 4 November. Before beginning this tournament, the Participating teams will face each-other in the battle of 'Players
Video Highlights: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I
Jannatul Naym PiealWinning a Man of the Match award by a member of the losing side is “not very common”. But this is exactly what happened with Zimbabwe's Malcolm Waller in the fir
Bangladesh captain thanked Zimbabwe team
[caption id="attachment_33339" align="alignnone" width="600"] Nader Chowdhury [/caption]Undoubtedly Zimbabwe is one of the best friends of Bangladesh Cricket. Whenever Bangladesh c
Video Clip: Lucky Madziva brings glory
Zimbabwe has won the thriller today at the Sher – E – Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka to end the series at a level. Facing out a paltry target of 135 runs, the visiting side has c
Bangladesh restricted to just 135
Tauhidul IslamZimbabwe bowlers put up a disciplined show to restrict the Tigers to just 135/9 in the second T20I at Mirpur.Tamim Iqbal and Imrul Kayes gave the hosts a perfect star
LIVE: Tigers opt to bat first in final T20
Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza won the toss and chose to bat first in the second and final T20I against Zimbabwe in Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket Stadimum (SBNCS).
Mashrafe not satisfied with the performance
[caption id="attachment_33328" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Captain Mashrafe celebrating his wicket with team mates[/caption]He was one of the contenders of the Man-of-the matc
Video Clip: A dream, stylish finish by Mashrafe
The "Narail Express" Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is known for his big hitting in the slog overs. He finished many matches for Bangladesh with a bang previously.He showed more of that in t
Video Highlights: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I
[caption id="attachment_33337" align="aligncenter" width="448"] Nasir celebrating after hunting Ervine's wicket[/caption]Khan Mutasim Billah LifeBangladesh won the first Twenty20 a
Waller lifts Zimbabwe to 131
Tauhidul Islam In a one man innings, Malcolm Waller hit half a dozen sixes to lift Zimbabwe to a fighting total of 131 against Bangladesh in the first T20, in what seems to be a bo
'We lacked a bowler like Mustafizur in our past' - Tamim Iqbal
Ever since his debut in international cricket, Mustafizur Rahman has been a revelation for Bangladesh cricket. After two match of silence, the youngster revolted again yesterday in