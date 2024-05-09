Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team News
Harmanpreet urges to maintain the same calmness
Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her desire to maintain the "calmness" demonstrated by the Indian players in Sylhet during their 5-0 series sweep against Bangladesh when the team returns
We need to work on our approach and intent in batting: Joty
Bangladesh women's team captain Nigar Sultana Joty spoke after yet another defeat against India Women's team. Bangladesh lost the match by 21 runs in pursuit of the 156/5 posted by
Bangladesh have no answer as India women complete the whitewash job
India Women's team have beaten Bangladesh Women's team by 21 runs and claimed the series by 5-0 on Thursday (9th May) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Collective performanc
We really wanted to have this series: Harmanpreet
India women's team captain and the player of the match Harmanpreet Kaur spoke after yet another victory against Bangladesh.India won the match by 56 runs as they restricted The Tig
We have played way too many dots as a batting unit: Joty
Bangladesh women's team captain Nigar Sultana Joty spoke after yet another defeat against India. Bangladesh lost the match by 56 runs as they were restricted to 68/7 in their 14 ov
Bangladesh Women receive thumping defeat as India go 4-0 up in the series
India Women's have beaten Bangladesh Women's by 56 runs in DLS method on Monday (6th May) to go 4-0 ahead in the series. Brilliant cameo from Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and th
"We are having a tough time now"-Nigar Sultana after losing the T20I series to India Women
India Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets on 2nd May (Thursday) in Sylhet to win the series with 2 games to spare. Brilliant bowling from India marginalised Bangladesh to 117-
Shafali Verma shines in India's thumping win over Bangladesh
India Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets on 2nd May (Thursday) in Sylhet to win the series with 2 games to spare. Brilliant bowling from India marginalised Bangladesh to 117-
Joty-Rabeya hits career best ranking
Bangladesh's captain Nigar Sultana Joty and leg-spinner Rabeya Khan have risen to the top of the career rankings. Both of them have received ratings for their excellent performance
If the top-order batter is scoring runs, it gets easy for other batters to score runs: Rabeya
Rabeya Khan, the Bangladeshi all-rounder, attributed her team's 44-run loss to India in the opening game of the five-match T20I series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium o
We're hoping for good quality cricket: Harmanpreet
Indian women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur spoke before the upcoming T20I series between Bangladesh and India.Harmanpreet said, "We're hoping for good quality cricket. Wherever we go,
Nigar Sultana and Harmanpreet Kaur attend in Trophy unveiling programme in Sylhet
India Women have toured Bangladesh for a 5 match T20I series leading into the upcoming T20 World Cup which will be hosted by Bangladesh in the September - October. Harmannpreet Kau