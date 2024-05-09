
Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team News
thumb

Harmanpreet urges to maintain the same calmness

Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her desire to maintain the "calmness" demonstrated by the Indian players in Sylhet during their 5-0 series sweep against Bangladesh when the team returns

thumb

We need to work on our approach and intent in batting: Joty

Bangladesh women's team captain Nigar Sultana Joty spoke after yet another defeat against India Women's team. Bangladesh lost the match by 21 runs in pursuit of the 156/5 posted by

thumb

Bangladesh have no answer as India women complete the whitewash job

India Women's team have beaten Bangladesh Women's team by 21 runs and claimed the series by 5-0 on Thursday (9th May) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Collective performanc

thumb

We really wanted to have this series: Harmanpreet

India women's team captain and the player of the match Harmanpreet Kaur spoke after yet another victory against Bangladesh.India won the match by 56 runs as they restricted The Tig

thumb

We have played way too many dots as a batting unit: Joty

Bangladesh women's team captain Nigar Sultana Joty spoke after yet another defeat against India. Bangladesh lost the match by 56 runs as they were restricted to 68/7 in their 14 ov

thumb

Bangladesh Women receive thumping defeat as India go 4-0 up in the series

India Women's have beaten Bangladesh Women's by 56 runs in DLS method on Monday (6th May) to go 4-0 ahead in the series. Brilliant cameo from Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and th

thumb

"We are having a tough time now"-Nigar Sultana after losing the T20I series to India Women

India Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets on 2nd May (Thursday) in Sylhet to win the series with 2 games to spare. Brilliant bowling from India marginalised Bangladesh to 117-

thumb

Shafali Verma shines in India's thumping win over Bangladesh

India Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets on 2nd May (Thursday) in Sylhet to win the series with 2 games to spare. Brilliant bowling from India marginalised Bangladesh to 117-

thumb

Joty-Rabeya hits career best ranking

Bangladesh's captain Nigar Sultana Joty and leg-spinner Rabeya Khan have risen to the top of the career rankings. Both of them have received ratings for their excellent performance

thumb

If the top-order batter is scoring runs, it gets easy for other batters to score runs: Rabeya

Rabeya Khan, the Bangladeshi all-rounder, attributed her team's 44-run loss to India in the opening game of the five-match T20I series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium o

thumb

We're hoping for good quality cricket: Harmanpreet

Indian women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur spoke before the upcoming T20I series between Bangladesh and India.Harmanpreet said, "We're hoping for good quality cricket. Wherever we go,

thumb

Nigar Sultana and Harmanpreet Kaur attend in Trophy unveiling programme in Sylhet

India Women have toured Bangladesh for a 5 match T20I series leading into the upcoming T20 World Cup which will be hosted by Bangladesh in the September - October. Harmannpreet Kau

