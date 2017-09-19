Abdur Razzak News
Abdur Razzak didn’t know about BPL draft
Veteran left-arm off-spinner Abdur Razzak who has been picked up by Rangpur Risers for the next edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), has claimed that he was completely u
'If we can beat England, why not Australia?'
Bangladesh are quite a dangerous force for any opposition at home in their own conditions, said out-of-favor spinner Abdur Razzak while talking to the journalists in Bangladesh Cri
Abdur Razzak eyes international comeback
[caption id="attachment_82046" align="aligncenter" width="750"] Abdur Razzak last played international cricket for Bangladesh in August 2014.[/caption]One of the finest spinners of
Abdur Razzak describes the incident comparing to a 'hollywood movie'
Bangladesh cricketer Abdur Razzak and his family have been victim of a road accident on Tuesday. The incident was so dangerous that the Abdur Razzak himself described that comparin
Abdur Razzak and his family suffer injury in road accident
Bangladesh spin wizard and his family have been victim of a road accident while coming back to Dhaka from Khulna. Abdur Razzak with family went to his hometown Fakirhat to celebrat
Razzak ruled out for three weeks
Experienced campaigner Abdur Razzak has fallen in a grim injury on Saturday while completing a run against Khelaghor Sporting Club at BKSP. In the 45th over of the innings, he dive
Abdur Razzak suffers grim injury
Experienced campaigner Abdur Razzak has suffered a fatal blow while playing a match during the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL). The former national team spinner hurt himself bad
Abdur Razzak's super bowling leads Sheikh Jamal to win against Partex
Abdur Razzak played in the national team in 2014 for the last time. Since then, he has not been seen in Bangladesh's national squad in any home and away tour.The prolific spinner h
Abdur Razzak continues to prove himself
Nazmul Islam Sharkar Comparing to the contemporary performers, Abdur Razzak performs much better. On Thursday the former national team campaigner proved himself once again in the o
Razzak climbs the pedestal of records
Playing 100th first-class match and picking up a five-wicket haul in that match itself is a great achievement for any Bangladeshi player. But Abdur Razzak, one of the best spinners
'Nobody told me what was my fault' - Abdur Razzak
Abdur Razzak – once the variable spin wizard of team Bangladesh has been deprived of his position in the team for a long period of time, ended the prospectus career with no spark t
Watch Abdur Razzak 53* off 21 vs Zimbabwe in 2013
Bangladesh toured Zimbabwe in mid-2013 for full series(2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 2 T20Is). In the 2nd ODI(5th May) at Bulawayo, Bangladesh spinner Abdur Razzak Raj made a record but not