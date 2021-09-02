News by Saunak Nag
WC winner Plunkett to leave England career for USA
Surrey has confirmed that former England pacer Liam Plunkett would be leaving English cricket at the end of the season to ply his trade in the Major Cricket League in United States
Chris Cairns paralysed after suffering spinal stroke
Former New Zealand all-rounder, Chris Cairns, who is hailed as one of the finest all-rounders in the history of Cricket, was reported to be on life support at a Canberra hospital a
Ramiz Raja to become new PCB chairman
Ramiz Raja, Pakistani cricket commentator and former cricketer is all set to become the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).The decision saw a green light after a meet
Siraj had a ball thrown at him on day one, claims Pant
During the first day of the third Test match between India and England at Headingley, Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj had a ball thrown at him from the crowd. Going by the words
Root 'living his dream' despite challenges against India
England skipper Joe Root is of the opinion that he is "still living his childhood dream" despite being defeated by a brilliant Indian side at Lord's in the second Test of the five-
Papua New Guinea announce T20 World Cup squad
UAE and Oman are confirmed as the hosts for the upcomingICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 which is scheduled to get underway from the 17th of October. The grand finale of the prestigiou
Harmeet Singh opts to play in the Major Cricket League in the USA
India domestic cricketer Harmeet Singh has chosen to quit plying his trade in India to play in theUnited States of America citing a lack of opportunities in their country. The left
Mark Boucher apologizes to racial discrimination claims
One of South Africa's all-time greats, Mark Boucher, has been facing the heat lately from his teammates which include the likes of Paul Adams. Adams recently called out the former