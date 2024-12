Yasha amazed by Bangladeshi hospitality; Favorite cricketer Shakib, enjoys speaking bangla

"Yes, this is my first time in Bangladesh, and the experience has been amazing so far. The hospitality of the Bangladeshi people, the fans here, especially Samir and the entire team, have been incredibly supportive. Additionally, I had the opportunity to attend the BPL Music Fest, which was an incredible experience. The fans here are truly passionate about cricket, and witnessing that has been fantastic."