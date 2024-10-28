With Shakib and without Shakib, both the teams have been made by the selectors

Shakib Al Hasan finds himself in a unique situation—unable to play on home soil but possibly playing abroad. While his Test career may have ended in Kanpur rather than Mirpur, all eyes are now on the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan. Will Shakib be able to play in that series? It’s rare for a cricketer to represent his country while not being allowed to play at home, making Shakib perhaps the first to experience this unusual situation. #ShakibAlHasan #AFGvsBAN #BangladeshCricket #Cricket