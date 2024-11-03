Whitewashed India at home after 24 years

Just recently celebrating a whitewash over Bangladesh, Kohli, Rohit, and the Indian team now taste the bitterness of a series sweep themselves. In a stunning turn, India lost three consecutive Tests against New Zealand. Chasing just 147 runs in the final match, the Indian batting lineup collapsed, crumbling like a house of cards. This marked India’s first home whitewash in Test series since the 1999-2000 season, with Rohit’s team falling short by 25 runs in the last match. #INDvsNZ #ViratKohli #AjazPatel