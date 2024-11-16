West Indies announce a strong squad for Bangladesh series

West Indies have announced a strong squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Led by Kraigg Brathwaite, the team features a mix of experienced players and promising young talents. Notable inclusion Justin Greaves earned his spot after an impressive performance in the CG United Super50 Cup. The squad reflects the Caribbean side's intent to dominate with both form and depth. #WestIndiesCricket #BangladeshVsWestIndies #TestCricket