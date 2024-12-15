Tamim's vintage storm: 7 fours, 6 sixes, falls just short of a century

The familiar strokes and the ever-reliable Tamim Iqbal—his innings was a treat for cricket fans. Displaying his trademark aggression, Tamim stepped down the wicket for towering sixes and stood firm to send deliveries sailing over the boundary. His explosive batting included 6 sixes and 7 fours, keeping the crowd on the edge of their seats. Unfortunately, luck didn’t favor him as he fell just 9 runs short of a century. Nevertheless, every shot he played was pure delight for his supporters, showcasing the brilliance of a seasoned maestro.