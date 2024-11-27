
  Tamim proves his fitness with a score of19 in the test
Tamim proves his fitness with a score of19 in the test

Tamim Iqbal's return to fitness brings hope for a new beginning, and fans are eagerly waiting for his comeback! The cricketer is determined to make a quick return, with his first target being the NCL T20. It was previously announced that even senior players must pass a fitness test, and on Wednesday, Tamim took the test and passed with a score of 19. Despite being out of action for some time, his fitness remains intact. #TamimIqbal #BCB #BangladeshCricket #FitnessTest #Comeback

