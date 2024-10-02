Tamim is returning as the captain of Barisal in BPL, retained Mushfiq; Foreigners joined the team | Tamim | Mushfiq

In the BPL 2025 season, Tamim Iqbal will continue as the captain of the Barisal team, showcasing his leadership skills once again. The team has also retained the experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim. Additionally, Barisal has brought in several foreign players to strengthen their squad for the upcoming tournament. #BPL2025 #Barisal #TamimIqbal #MushfiqurRahim #Cricket #TeamStrength