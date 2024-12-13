Started with a six, but Shakib couldn't be the hero; luck on their side, team tops the points table

In the first match, Shakib started with aggressive batting, remaining unbeaten on 20 from just 8 balls. He seemed to pick up where he left off in the following match, but luck wasn't on his side that day. Despite hitting a six to start, his innings quickly fizzled out. To make matters worse, rain disrupted the match, preventing him from contributing with the ball. His team, Galle Marbles, also didn’t get to experience the outcome of the game, as it was abandoned before any result could be determined.