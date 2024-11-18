Speculation surrounding the post of Chennai, the possibility of Shakib-Jadeja pairing?

Is Chennai Super Kings hinting at signing another Bangladeshi player? Social media posts suggest that the IPL franchise might be eyeing Shakib Al Hasan for their squad. After Mustafizur Rahman played a pivotal role for CSK in the previous season, fans speculate that Shakib could be their next key signing. A recent post by CSK features the shadow of an all-rounder alongside Ravindra Jadeja, sparking rumors that Shakib might join the squad. Ahead of the IPL mega auction, CSK has invited fans to select their preferred players for the Super Squad, adding more fuel to the speculation. #CSK #ShakibAlHasan #IPL2025 #BangladeshCricket