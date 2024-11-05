Soumya's partner in the opening is Tamim, How is the XI of the first ODI?

As the Tigers gear up to face Afghanistan tomorrow, they find themselves without key players Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das, while pacer Nahid Rana and spinner Nasum Ahmed are facing visa complications. This leaves the team management, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto and coach Phil Simmons, needing to strategize carefully in selecting the best XI. The decision includes choosing Soumya Sarkar's opening partner and whether to rely on an extra batter for finishing or stick with a three-pacer attack. #AFGvsBAN #BangladeshCricket #BangladeshCricketTeam