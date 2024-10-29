Shakib's play in the Champions Trophy is uncertain

Since August 5, following the government change, Shakib Al Hasan has faced intense public scrutiny and legal challenges. He recently faced a hefty fine due to involvement in a stock trading controversy. Now, rumors have surfaced linking Shakib’s father to activities countering the July Movement, further complicating matters for the all-rounder. Amidst this turmoil, even his availability for upcoming away series remains uncertain. #ShakibAlHasan #BangladeshCricketBoard #BangladeshCricket