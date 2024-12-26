Shakib, Tamim, and a host of Bangladesh stars in PSL draft; Franchises show keen interest in Tigers

Bangladesh cricket stars Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, and Mustafizur Rahman are set to feature in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), alongside several other Bangladeshi players in the draft. The tournament has already garnered significant excitement, with the official PSL social media pages showcasing foreign stars, including a host of Bangladeshi talents. With the IPL schedule leaving them free, Shakib and Mustafiz are almost certain to participate. The draft list is also expected to feature prominent names like Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib, making this season of PSL even more star-studded.