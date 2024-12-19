Shakib receives royal farewell from Sri Lankans, leaves a lasting impression

Arriving in Sri Lanka just before the tournament began, Shakib Al Hasan was warmly welcomed by the team management. However, he seemed to leave the team hotel with even greater respect and admiration. The team manager personally escorted him to the car, bidding farewell with a heartfelt hug to one of the team’s star players. Though Galle Marvels didn’t make it to the final, Shakib’s individual performances left a lasting impression as he gracefully concluded his stint in the tournament.