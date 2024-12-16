Shakib pays tribute to martyrs, extends victory day greetings; foreign players join the celebration

Shakib Al Hasan delivered a heartfelt message on Victory Day, expressing, "We have achieved Bangladesh through the blood of countless martyrs." This tribute was shared through a video message on the Facebook page of the Bangla Tigers. The video also featured participation from foreign players, including Jos Little, who extended Victory Day greetings in Bengali, saying, "Happy Victory Day from the Bangla Tigers family." While every nation takes pride in speaking its native language, the Bengali people had to fight for this right—a remarkable historical struggle that remains unknown to many in today's busy world.