Shakib opened up about Sabbir-Nasir-Imrul, neglect or reality?

Sabbir Rahman and Nasir Hossain were once rising stars in Bangladesh cricket, making a bold entrance into the national team with their aggressive and fearless style of play. They quickly won the hearts of fans, but over time, their form declined, leading to their exclusion from the team. Today, they rarely get opportunities to return to the national squad. While some fans consider them unlucky or neglected talents, others believe they squandered their chances. Shakib Al Hasan recently shared his thoughts on these players and their journeys in Bangladesh cricket.