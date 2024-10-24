Shakib lost hope of playing BPL

What if I could fly like a bird? But now, Shakib Al Hasan can no longer spread his wings freely. Despite his desire, he couldn't return to Dhaka or play in the Mirpur Test. Times have changed for Shakib, and he has witnessed both sides of the coin. In the upcoming BPL, Chattogram Kings have signed him, but even they are now in doubt, and reportedly, Shakib himself has lost hope. There's now a high possibility that Shakib may not participate in BPL 2025.