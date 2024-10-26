Shakib is not playing in Global T20 for Rangpur Riders

Since morning, rumors have circulated that Shakib Al Hasan will represent Rangpur Riders in the Global Super League. While several sources reported this, it has now been clarified that Shakib won’t be playing for Rangpur. The reason? A scheduling conflict with another franchise league! Shakib is set to play for Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10, scheduled during the same timeframe. His prior commitment to Bangla Tigers has kept him from joining Rangpur Riders in the Global Super League. #ShakibAlHasan #RangpurRiders #BangladeshCricket