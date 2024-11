Shakib in practice wearing Bangladesh jersey

As the saying goes, "Hard training makes for an easy battle." Shakib Al Hasan has begun his preparations for the Abu Dhabi T10 League with warm-up sessions at the gym—sporting none other than the Bangladesh team practice kit. Seeing him in the Tigers’ gear has sparked curiosity among fans, with some wondering if the star all-rounder is secretly gearing up for the West Indies series. #ShakibAlHasan #BangladeshCricket #T10League