Shaheen Afridi to play BPL, withdraws from national test series

Shaheen Shah Afridi is set to join Fortune Barishal in the upcoming BPL, as confirmed earlier. However, uncertainty loomed over whether the Pakistani pacer would be available from the beginning of the tournament. It now seems likely that Afridi will participate from the start, as he has withdrawn from the two-match Test series against South Africa, set to begin on December 26. Afridi played a pivotal role in Pakistan's 3-0 whitewash of South Africa in the ODI series, but he had already informed the selection committee of his decision to skip the Test series. While many speculated that a lucrative BPL offer influenced his decision, the reality appears to be different. Afridi reportedly made this choice to manage his workload and ensure fitness ahead of the Champions Trophy.