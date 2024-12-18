Salahuddin overjoyed with victory, praises his players with hugs and pat on the head

After winning the T20 series against the West Indies, Mohammad Salahuddin appeared to be the happiest. Whether it's warmly welcoming his team, patting Liton on the back, giving Shamiem a reassuring touch on the head, or enjoying a conversation with head coach Phil Simmons, Salahuddin's emotions were on full display. It seemed as though managing his emotions while celebrating the victory with the Tigers was his true joy.