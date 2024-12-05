Sakib's fiery delivery shatters Soumya's stumps, leaving him frustrated

In an exciting clash, Soumya Sarkar batted for Rangpur while fellow Bangladeshi pacer Tanzim Sakib bowled for Guyana. The moment turned even more thrilling when Tanzim delivered a fiery first ball in his second over, uprooting Soumya's off-stump. The sheer pace of Tanzim’s delivery sent the stump flying some distance, leaving everyone in awe. Celebrating his fellow countryman’s wicket with unrestrained joy, Tanzim showcased his aggressive bowling prowess in a match brimming with intensity.