Saikat to officiate last two tests of high-voltage Australia-India series

Bangladeshi umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat, with the experience of officiating 23 Test matches, is set to make his mark in the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He will serve as the TV umpire for one match and take on the role of on-field umpire in the other during the remaining two Tests of the historic series. These matches will bring Saikat's international officiating tally to 198 games, leaving him just two steps away from reaching the milestone of 200 international matches.