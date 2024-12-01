Sadman’s prayerful fifty earns; teammates' praise

Amid comical fielding errors from the Caribbean side, Sadman Islam steadied the innings with a crucial fifty in a challenging situation. Raising his hands in prayerful gratitude after reaching the milestone, Sadman’s gesture didn’t go unnoticed by his teammates. Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz cheered him on with applause, bringing a smile to Sadman’s face. He remained unbeaten on 50, guiding his team out of trouble. The second Test in Kingston faced a delayed start due to rain, but once the toss was completed, captain Mehidy opted to bat first.