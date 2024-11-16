Rangpur's strength has increased in the Global Super League, another foreign star is joining the team

Rangpur Riders have built a formidable squad for the upcoming Global Super League, featuring 9 Bangladeshi players and 6 international stars. Strengthening their lineup further, the team has added Pakistan's Khushdil Shah to their roster. With prior experience in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for Comilla Victorians, Khushdil has proven his worth as an all-rounder, scoring 304 runs in 15 innings and taking 12 wickets in 14 bowling innings. Rangpur Riders are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation to claim the $1 million prize and bring home the trophy. #RangpurRiders #KhushdilShah #GlobalSuperLeague