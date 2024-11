Rangpur's heartbreak in dramatic super over

Despite a brilliant start by Soumya Sarkar with boundaries and sixes, Rangpur Riders fell into a tricky situation. Captain Nurul Hasan Sohan lost his temper at Saifuddin for not running a double, and a last-ball double by Riyad pushed the match into a Super Over. In the Super Over, Khushdil Shah smashed a six, setting a target of 13 runs for Hampshire Hawks. #SoumyaSarkar #RangpurRiders #GlobalSuperLeague