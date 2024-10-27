Rangpur Riders fight to win 1 million dollars, schedule announced

The Global Super League, with a grand prize of $1 million, is set to kick off on November 26. Teams from Bangladesh, Pakistan, West Indies, England, and Australia will compete in this T20 showdown. With the Bangladesh Premier League's Rangpur Riders representing Bangladesh, local fans are eagerly awaiting the action. All matches will be available live on a Bangladeshi TV channel, with online streaming options as well for fans to enjoy every thrilling moment. #RangpurRiders #GlobalSuperLeague #BangladeshCricket