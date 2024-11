Neglected Nasum's Magic Shines Bangladesh; Crushes Afghanistan

Zakir Ali Anik showcased a remarkable finishing performance, despite facing challenging moments during his innings. A powerful throw from Afghan star Rashid Khan struck Zakir's helmet, leading to a tense exchange with the umpire, and left him momentarily down on the ground. Following this unexpected hit, Rashid Khan displayed true sportsmanship and checked on Zakir's well-being." #ZakirAliAnik #NasumAhmed #AFGvsBAN #BangladeshCricket