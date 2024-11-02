Nasum returned to the team immediately after Hathuru's dismissal

Nasum Ahmed has finally received justice with the departure of Chandika Hathurusingha, opening the door for his return to the national team. After losing his spot in the squad due to past conflicts with the coach, Nasum now has the chance to prove himself again. Named in the squad for the upcoming series against Afghanistan, Nasum's comeback comes after a year's absence since his last game in the World Cup, where incidents with Hathurusingha reportedly altered his career trajectory. After a long wait, Nasum is back, ready to answer all past neglect with his performance.