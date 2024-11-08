Nahid's dream of debuting with speed storm

In Sharjah, pacer Nahid Rana showcased a fiery pace in the nets, testing fellow batters with his quick deliveries, while at the other end, Nasum Ahmed sharpened his spin skills under the guidance of spin coach Mushtaq Ahmed. Nasum is set for his return under coach Chandika Hathurusingha's tenure, and Nahid dreams of his ODI debut. At least one of these emerging talents is expected to make an appearance in the second ODI of the series. #NasumAhmed #NahidRana #BangladeshCricket