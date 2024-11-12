Nahid Rana's pace and bounce have surprised Nabi; Simmons is impressed

In a series with few positives for Bangladesh, Nahid Rana emerged as a bright spot, showcasing his talent even on the slow Sharjah wicket. In his debut match, he consistently bowled around 145 km/h, even reaching 151 km/h, capturing the attention of seasoned players and cricket experts alike. Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi was impressed, and analysts like Ian Bishop and Ramiz Raja have called for special care for this promising young pacer. Bangladesh coach Phil Simmons also expressed his satisfaction with Nahid's performance. #NahidRana #MohammadNabi #BangladeshCricket